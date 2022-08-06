Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) Given New $14.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Robert W. Baird from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $14.00 to $8.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $20.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Karyopharm Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.25.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ KPTI opened at $4.68 on Friday. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $14.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.75.

Insider Activity at Karyopharm Therapeutics

Karyopharm Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KPTI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $47.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.77) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Karyopharm Therapeutics will post -2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Deepika Pakianathan sold 325,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $2,118,850.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,751.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 336,407 shares of company stock worth $2,174,368 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Karyopharm Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $385,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 24,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 3,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 78.0% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 4,664 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.75% of the company’s stock.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Company Profile

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company discovers, develops, and commercializes novel and Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1.

Further Reading

