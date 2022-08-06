Katalyo 24-Hour Volume Reaches $147,508.00 (KTLYO)

Katalyo (KTLYO) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 6th. One Katalyo coin can currently be purchased for $0.0562 or 0.00000245 BTC on major exchanges. Katalyo has a total market cap of $600,613.35 and $147,508.00 worth of Katalyo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Katalyo has traded up 94.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Katalyo alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 160.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004355 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.19 or 0.00658340 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001618 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002244 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00016229 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Katalyo Coin Profile

Katalyo’s total supply is 85,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,695,604 coins. Katalyo’s official Twitter account is @katalyo. Katalyo’s official message board is katalyo.medium.com. The Reddit community for Katalyo is https://reddit.com/r/Katalyo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Katalyo’s official website is www.katalyo.com.

Katalyo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Katalyo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Katalyo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Katalyo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Katalyo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Katalyo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.