Katalyo 24-Hour Volume Reaches $147,508.00 (KTLYO)

Katalyo (KTLYO) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 6th. One Katalyo coin can currently be purchased for $0.0562 or 0.00000245 BTC on major exchanges. Katalyo has a total market cap of $600,613.35 and $147,508.00 worth of Katalyo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Katalyo has traded up 94.3% against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 160.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004355 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.19 or 0.00658340 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001618 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002244 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00016229 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Katalyo Coin Profile
Katalyo’s total supply is 85,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,695,604 coins. Katalyo’s official Twitter account is @katalyo. Katalyo’s official message board is katalyo.medium.com. The Reddit community for Katalyo is https://reddit.com/r/Katalyo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Katalyo’s official website is www.katalyo.com.
Katalyo Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Katalyo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Katalyo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.