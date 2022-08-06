Kava (KAVA) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $33.03 Million

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 6th. Kava has a market cap of $526.84 million and approximately $33.03 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Kava has traded 14% higher against the US dollar. One Kava coin can now be bought for $2.16 or 0.00009370 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Kava alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.31 or 0.00114251 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00021328 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001514 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $64.39 or 0.00279672 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00038173 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000276 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000146 BTC.

StoneDAO (SDT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000575 BTC.

About Kava

KAVA uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 23rd, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 246,697,292 coins and its circulating supply is 244,212,918 coins. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs.

Buying and Selling Kava

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kava and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.