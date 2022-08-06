Keb Asset Management LLC Has $279,000 Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Keb Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 30.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,789 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,268 shares during the period. Keb Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in AT&T by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 317,213,113 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,803,443,000 after buying an additional 11,494,986 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,218,974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,023,357,000 after buying an additional 1,913,245 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $1,740,054,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,265,452 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,285,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 47,260,985 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,162,620,000 after purchasing an additional 7,060,858 shares during the last quarter. 53.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on T shares. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of AT&T to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.89.

T traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.35. The stock had a trading volume of 32,726,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,202,544. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.67. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.62 and a 1 year high of $21.53. The stock has a market cap of $131.37 billion, a PE ratio of 6.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 13.41%. The company had revenue of $29.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 40.81%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

