Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) Plans $0.31 Quarterly Dividend

Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.31 per share by the insurance provider on Monday, August 29th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th.

Kemper has a dividend payout ratio of 35.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Kemper to earn $2.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.2%.

Kemper Trading Up 2.6 %

NYSE KMPR opened at $43.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Kemper has a 52-week low of $41.62 and a 52-week high of $70.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.12.

Insider Activity at Kemper

Kemper ( NYSE:KMPR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.08. Kemper had a negative return on equity of 8.51% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.54) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kemper will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jason N. Gorevic acquired 3,000 shares of Kemper stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.00 per share, for a total transaction of $129,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,139 shares in the company, valued at $521,977. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kemper

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kemper by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,825,369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $329,367,000 after purchasing an additional 297,632 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kemper during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,937,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kemper during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,681,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Kemper by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,791,873 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $101,312,000 after purchasing an additional 125,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Kemper by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,936,711 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $279,122,000 after purchasing an additional 80,438 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on KMPR shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Kemper from $57.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Kemper in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company.

Kemper Company Profile

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

Featured Stories

