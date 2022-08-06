KeyFi Market Cap Hits $251,881.78 (KEYFI)

KeyFi (KEYFI) traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 6th. In the last seven days, KeyFi has traded down 20.8% against the US dollar. One KeyFi coin can now be purchased for $0.0937 or 0.00000404 BTC on major exchanges. KeyFi has a market capitalization of $251,881.78 and approximately $54.00 worth of KeyFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 105.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004308 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $144.18 or 0.00621096 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001617 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002232 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00015775 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
KeyFi Profile
KeyFi’s total supply is 9,994,262 coins and its circulating supply is 2,688,429 coins. KeyFi’s official Twitter account is @keyfi_app.
KeyFi Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for KeyFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KeyFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.