KeyFi Market Cap Hits $251,881.78 (KEYFI)

KeyFi (KEYFI) traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 6th. In the last seven days, KeyFi has traded down 20.8% against the US dollar. One KeyFi coin can now be purchased for $0.0937 or 0.00000404 BTC on major exchanges. KeyFi has a market capitalization of $251,881.78 and approximately $54.00 worth of KeyFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 105.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004308 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $144.18 or 0.00621096 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001617 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002232 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00015775 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

KeyFi Profile

KeyFi’s total supply is 9,994,262 coins and its circulating supply is 2,688,429 coins. KeyFi’s official Twitter account is @keyfi_app.

KeyFi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KeyFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KeyFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KeyFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

