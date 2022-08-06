Keystone Law Group (LON:KEYS) Trading Down 2.9%

Keystone Law Group plc (LON:KEYS – Get Rating)’s share price was down 2.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 500 ($6.13) and last traded at GBX 505 ($6.19). Approximately 29,534 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 9% from the average daily volume of 26,974 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 520 ($6.37).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Keystone Law Group in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.

Keystone Law Group Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 585.87 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 660.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88. The stock has a market capitalization of £157.93 million and a PE ratio of 2,404.76.

Keystone Law Group Company Profile

Keystone Law Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conventional legal services in the United Kingdom. The company offers its legal services in the areas of banking and finance, capital market, commercial, commercial property, construction and projects, corporate, data protection, dispute resolution, employment, EU and competition law, family and matrimonial, fraud and financial crime, immigration, insurance, intellectual property, investment funds and management, licensing and gambling, mediation and ADR, pensions and incentives, planning and environment, probate and estate planning, residential property, restructuring and insolvency, tax, and technology.

