KickToken Price Tops $0.0080 on Top Exchanges (KICK)

KickToken (KICK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 6th. During the last seven days, KickToken has traded 11.3% lower against the dollar. One KickToken coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0080 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. KickToken has a total market capitalization of $979,596.12 and $190,438.00 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get KickToken alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,189.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004312 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004310 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003967 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003623 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002205 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.68 or 0.00132310 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00034272 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.03 or 0.00064822 BTC.

KickToken Coin Profile

KickToken (CRYPTO:KICK) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 123,160,608 coins. The official website for KickToken is www.kickico.com. The Reddit community for KickToken is /r/KICKICO_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. KickToken’s official Twitter account is @KICKICOplatform. The official message board for KickToken is medium.com/@kickecosystem.

Buying and Selling KickToken

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken is a cryptocurrency that will be accepted and used by the projects that are launched on the KICK ECOSYSTEMplatform (as well as by all its partners). KICK will be primarily used as a payment method on the platform. KICK ECOSYSTEM takes half the commission (4%) of ICO campaigns launched in their tokens to the KICKONOMY fund. KickToken can't be mined by users and are instead emitted during the fundraising process – whenever somebody contributes to the campaign directly to the smart contract address, new KickCoins are minted and sent to the address, from which the payment in ETH was made. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KickToken should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KickToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KickToken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KickToken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.