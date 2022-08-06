Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (KRP) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 12th

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.55 per share by the energy company on Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This is a boost from Kimbell Royalty Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47.

Kimbell Royalty Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 120.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Kimbell Royalty Partners to earn $1.37 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 137.2%.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Stock Performance

KRP opened at $17.54 on Friday. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $20.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Kimbell Royalty Partners ( NYSE:KRP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $33.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.73 million. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a return on equity of 25.37% and a net margin of 41.55%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kimbell Royalty Partners will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on KRP shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kimbell Royalty Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kimbell Royalty Partners

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the first quarter worth about $561,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the first quarter worth about $81,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 65,052 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 587,050 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,545,000 after purchasing an additional 200,954 shares during the last quarter. 31.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kimbell Royalty Partners

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and owns mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 11.4 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.7 million gross acres.

