Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.60-$6.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.76. The company issued revenue guidance of $19.83 billion-$20.22 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $20.16 billion.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

NYSE:KMB opened at $133.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.22. Kimberly-Clark has a 52-week low of $117.32 and a 52-week high of $145.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.37, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.03 billion, a PE ratio of 25.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.31.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 249.60% and a net margin of 8.87%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. Analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.71%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $124.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $131.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Michael D. Hsu sold 41,698 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.08, for a total value of $5,841,055.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 89,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,550,187.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Kimberly-Clark

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,445,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,678,000 after acquiring an additional 397,337 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 741,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,356,000 after acquiring an additional 101,480 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 292,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,066,000 after acquiring an additional 7,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 267,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,910,000 after acquiring an additional 69,908 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.32% of the company’s stock.

About Kimberly-Clark

(Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.