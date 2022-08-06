Kineko Achieves Market Cap of $19,301.57 (KKO)

Kineko (KKO) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 6th. Kineko has a market cap of $19,301.57 and approximately $23.00 worth of Kineko was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kineko coin can now be purchased for about $0.0021 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Kineko has traded down 61% against the US dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 136% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004306 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.10 or 0.00624749 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001617 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002237 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00015394 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Kineko Profile
Kineko’s total supply is 50,027,060 coins and its circulating supply is 9,334,291 coins. Kineko’s official Twitter account is @KinekoDefi.
Buying and Selling Kineko
