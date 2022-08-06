KIWIGO (KGO) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $21,439.00

KIWIGO (KGO) traded 32.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 6th. KIWIGO has a total market cap of $1.06 million and approximately $21,439.00 worth of KIWIGO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, KIWIGO has traded 4% lower against the US dollar. One KIWIGO coin can now be bought for about $0.0250 or 0.00000108 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 136% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004306 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.10 or 0.00624749 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001617 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002237 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00015394 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About KIWIGO
KIWIGO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,438,196 coins. KIWIGO’s official Twitter account is @kgocrypto.
Buying and Selling KIWIGO
Receive News & Updates for KIWIGO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KIWIGO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.