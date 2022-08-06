Komodo (KMD) Hits Market Capitalization of $43.06 Million

Komodo (KMD) traded up 6.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 6th. In the last seven days, Komodo has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar. One Komodo coin can now be bought for $0.32 or 0.00001402 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Komodo has a total market capitalization of $43.06 million and approximately $2.96 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.56 or 0.00292638 BTC.
- Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.98 or 0.00125514 BTC.
- Horizen (ZEN) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.87 or 0.00081754 BTC.
- Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002188 BTC.
- Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000069 BTC.
- Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00003370 BTC.
- BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- TENT (TENT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000211 BTC.
- Ycash (YEC) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000439 BTC.
- Flux (FLX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000338 BTC.
Komodo Coin Profile
Komodo (KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 131,586,722 coins and its circulating supply is 133,061,438 coins. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Komodo
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Komodo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Komodo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.