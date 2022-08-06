Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.40-$4.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.62 billion-$2.62 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.62 billion. Kontoor Brands also updated its FY22 guidance to $4.40-4.50 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KTB. UBS Group cut their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $78.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. William Blair downgraded Kontoor Brands to a hold rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Kontoor Brands in a research report on Monday, July 11th. They set an overweight rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Kontoor Brands from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.83.

Shares of KTB traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.64. The company had a trading volume of 417,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,466. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.14. Kontoor Brands has a 1 year low of $30.98 and a 1 year high of $61.24.

Kontoor Brands ( NYSE:KTB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $613.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.46 million. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 155.26% and a net margin of 9.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kontoor Brands will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Kontoor Brands’s payout ratio is presently 42.69%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kontoor Brands by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,713,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,247,000 after purchasing an additional 88,296 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Kontoor Brands by 11.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 591,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,474,000 after purchasing an additional 63,115 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kontoor Brands by 52.7% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 147,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,174,000 after purchasing an additional 51,041 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Kontoor Brands by 3.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,326,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,848,000 after purchasing an additional 39,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kontoor Brands by 3.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 597,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,706,000 after purchasing an additional 19,599 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, procures, markets, and distributes denim, apparel, and accessories under the Wrangler, Lee, and Rock & Republic brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wrangler and Lee. The company sells its products primarily through mass merchants, specialty stores, mid-tier and traditional department stores, company-operated stores, and online.

