Krones (ETR:KRN) Given a €120.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €120.00 ($123.71) target price on Krones (ETR:KRN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on KRN. Warburg Research set a €120.00 ($123.71) price target on Krones in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €110.00 ($113.40) target price on shares of Krones in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Hauck Aufhäuser Ib set a €92.00 ($94.85) price target on shares of Krones in a research report on Monday, May 9th. UBS Group set a €121.00 ($124.74) price objective on shares of Krones in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a €92.00 ($94.85) target price on Krones in a research report on Friday, July 15th.

Krones Stock Down 3.6 %

Krones stock opened at €86.15 ($88.81) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €79.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is €79.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion and a PE ratio of 19.01. Krones has a 1-year low of €67.50 ($69.59) and a 1-year high of €99.60 ($102.68). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Krones Company Profile

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, plans, develops, and manufactures machines and lines for the production, filling, and packaging technology in Germany and internationally. It operates in two segments, Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, and Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology.

