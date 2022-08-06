Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $88.81

Kubota Co. (OTCMKTS:KUBTY – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $88.81 and traded as low as $77.68. Kubota shares last traded at $78.37, with a volume of 15,738 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Kubota from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Kubota from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $18.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47, a PEG ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.58.

Kubota ( OTCMKTS:KUBTY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter. Kubota had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 8.69%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kubota Co. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Kubota Corporation manufactures and markets machinery and related solutions in the food, water, and environment markets in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Farm & Industrial Machinery, Water & Environment, and Other. The Farm & Industrial Machinery segment offers tractors, power tillers, combine harvesters, rice transplanters, turf equipment, utility vehicles, other agricultural machinery, implements, attachments, post-harvest machinery, vegetable production equipment, and other agricultural equipment; cooperative drying, rice seedling, and gardening facilities; rice mill plants; scales, weighing and measuring control systems, and air purifiers; engines for farming, construction, industrial machinery, and generators; and mini excavators, wheel and skid steer loaders, compact track and, and other construction machinery related products.

