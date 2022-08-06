Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $88.81

Kubota Co. (OTCMKTS:KUBTY – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $88.81 and traded as low as $77.68. Kubota shares last traded at $78.37, with a volume of 15,738 shares changing hands.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Kubota from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Kubota from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th.
The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $18.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47, a PEG ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.58.
Kubota Corporation manufactures and markets machinery and related solutions in the food, water, and environment markets in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Farm & Industrial Machinery, Water & Environment, and Other. The Farm & Industrial Machinery segment offers tractors, power tillers, combine harvesters, rice transplanters, turf equipment, utility vehicles, other agricultural machinery, implements, attachments, post-harvest machinery, vegetable production equipment, and other agricultural equipment; cooperative drying, rice seedling, and gardening facilities; rice mill plants; scales, weighing and measuring control systems, and air purifiers; engines for farming, construction, industrial machinery, and generators; and mini excavators, wheel and skid steer loaders, compact track and, and other construction machinery related products.
