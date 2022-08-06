Lake Street Financial LLC Boosts Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Lake Street Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 34.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,179 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 35 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the first quarter valued at $27,000. 82.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Lam Research from $625.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Lam Research from $575.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup cut their target price on Lam Research from $720.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Lam Research from $869.00 to $670.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, B. Riley lowered Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $625.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $613.32.

Lam Research Trading Down 2.2 %

LRCX opened at $519.97 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $457.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $501.33. The company has a market capitalization of $72.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.33. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $375.87 and a 52 week high of $731.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $8.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.30 by $1.53. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.71% and a net margin of 26.73%. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $8.09 EPS. Analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 37.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.32%.

About Lam Research

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

