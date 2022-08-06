Lake Street Financial LLC Buys 345 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,029 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $1,989,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 57,526 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,640 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 47,671 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,218,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 6,162 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $196.76 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $165.34 and a one year high of $233.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $194.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 76.43% and a net margin of 10.92%. The business had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 48.84%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on UPS shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 price objective on United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $270.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $199.00 price objective on United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.82.

In other United Parcel Service news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total transaction of $4,516,881.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

