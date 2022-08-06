Lake Street Financial LLC Grows Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,760 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EOG. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in EOG Resources by 102.0% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 476.2% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 71.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 390 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $107.01 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $115.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.26. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.81 and a 1-year high of $147.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.61.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.25 by ($1.51). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 25.71%. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 15.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous special dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EOG. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on EOG Resources from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. TD Securities upgraded EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Johnson Rice upgraded EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.05.

In other news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total transaction of $143,173.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,402,361.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 1,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.60, for a total transaction of $267,843.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 66,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,417,388. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total value of $143,173.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,402,361.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,395 shares of company stock valued at $883,134. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

