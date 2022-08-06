Lake Street Financial LLC Raises Position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Lake Street Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) by 74.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,370 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OHI. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. 65.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Performance

NYSE OHI opened at $31.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93, a PEG ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.00. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.81 and a fifty-two week high of $35.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a current ratio of 3.32.

Omega Healthcare Investors Announces Dividend

Omega Healthcare Investors ( NYSE:OHI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.35). Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 44.01% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The company had revenue of $207.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is 141.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OHI. Capital One Financial began coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Bank of America raised Omega Healthcare Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Omega Healthcare Investors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

