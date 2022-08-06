Lamden (TAU) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $28,614.00

Lamden (TAU) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 6th. During the last week, Lamden has traded 1.4% higher against the dollar. Lamden has a total market capitalization of $3.38 million and $28,614.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lamden coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0238 or 0.00000102 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00005377 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002168 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000033 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000057 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Theoscoin (THS) traded 30.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Lamden Coin Profile

Lamden (CRYPTO:TAU) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Lamden’s total supply is 248,090,567 coins and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 coins. The official message board for Lamden is blog.lamden.io. Lamden’s official website is lamden.io. Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Lamden Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lamden is a suite of developer tools that speed up the process of creating new and custom blockchains and apps. Lamden’s TAU token facilitates interoperability and value exchange between established cryptocurrencies and blockchain applications made with the Lamden developer suite. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lamden should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lamden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

