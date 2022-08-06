Lansing Street Advisors Acquires New Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 524 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in V. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Visa by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. grew its position in Visa by 1,400.0% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 180 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Visa Price Performance

V stock opened at $215.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $185.91 and a one year high of $242.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $410.43 billion, a PE ratio of 31.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $205.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $210.48.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.12%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on V. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $304.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $284.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.64.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total value of $1,758,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,237,123.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,560,740 over the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Visa

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

