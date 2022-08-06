Lansing Street Advisors Invests $32,000 in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diageo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $347,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,992,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $408,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Diageo Stock Performance

DEO stock opened at $188.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of $166.24 and a fifty-two week high of $223.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $178.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $191.02.

Diageo Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a $2.2775 dividend. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. This is a boost from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.57.

DEO has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,300 ($52.69) to GBX 4,500 ($55.14) in a report on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 2,800 ($34.31) to GBX 3,000 ($36.76) in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,900 ($47.79) to GBX 4,160 ($50.97) in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4,192.50.

Diageo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Featured Articles

