Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The medical equipment provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.25, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $223.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.51 million. Lantheus had a return on equity of 28.88% and a net margin of 4.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 121.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. Lantheus updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.50-$3.60 EPS and its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.80-$0.85 EPS.

Lantheus Stock Performance

Shares of LNTH stock traded up $7.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $78.57. 1,703,905 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,357,643. Lantheus has a 12-month low of $22.20 and a 12-month high of $81.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 182.72 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.56.

Get Lantheus alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Daniel Niedzwiecki sold 1,380 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total transaction of $89,065.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 71,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,591,569.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 12,276 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.19, for a total transaction of $751,168.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 695,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,534,086.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel Niedzwiecki sold 1,380 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total value of $89,065.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,591,569.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,798 shares of company stock valued at $1,676,307 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Lantheus

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Lantheus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $177,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Lantheus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in Lantheus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lantheus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Lantheus by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,721 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on LNTH shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on Lantheus from $77.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Lantheus from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on Lantheus in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock.

Lantheus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; Thallium-201 to detect cardiovascular disease; and Gallium-67 to detect various infections and cancerous tumors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lantheus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantheus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.