Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Price Target Raised to $78.00

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Cowen from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a neutral rating to a positive rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Susquehanna upgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a neutral rating to a positive rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lattice Semiconductor has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $74.88.

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Performance

Shares of LSCC stock opened at $64.52 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.82. Lattice Semiconductor has a one year low of $43.41 and a one year high of $85.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a PE ratio of 66.52 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $161.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.98 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 34.11% and a net margin of 23.20%. Lattice Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 919 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.10, for a total value of $45,122.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,556,568.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.57, for a total value of $865,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 138,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,331,997.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.10, for a total value of $45,122.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,556,568.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 137,643 shares of company stock worth $6,813,332 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lattice Semiconductor

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 338.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 84.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 83.6% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

