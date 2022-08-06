Lazard World Trust Fund (LON:WTR) Trading Up 9,900%

Shares of Lazard World Trust Fund SA (LON:WTR – Get Rating) were up 9,900% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 302.50 ($3.71) and last traded at GBX 302.50 ($3.71). Approximately 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 127,974 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.03 ($0.04).

Lazard World Trust Fund Trading Up 9,900.0 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 302.50 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 302.50.

About Lazard World Trust Fund

Lazard World Trust Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests either directly or through closed-end funds, investment trusts, and holding companies in value stocks of companies.

