Leeward Investments LLC MA Acquires New Stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Leeward Investments LLC MA acquired a new stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 102,188 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,038,000. Leeward Investments LLC MA owned about 0.07% of Leidos as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Leidos in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Leidos in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Leidos in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Leidos in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Leidos by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 78.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider James Robert Moos sold 516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.56, for a total transaction of $50,856.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,108,296.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Leidos news, Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. sold 7,274 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total value of $750,531.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 84,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,695,700.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James Robert Moos sold 516 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.56, for a total value of $50,856.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,391 shares in the company, valued at $2,108,296.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,089 shares of company stock worth $1,548,441 in the last quarter. 1.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Leidos Price Performance

LDOS has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 15th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Leidos from $108.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Leidos from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays cut Leidos from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Leidos from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.00.

Shares of NYSE LDOS opened at $100.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.90. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.07 and a fifty-two week high of $111.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.94.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 22.18% and a net margin of 5.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Leidos Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.96%.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

