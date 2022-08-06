Leeward Investments LLC MA Acquires Shares of 96,751 PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Leeward Investments LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 96,751 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,422,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PTC. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of PTC during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PTC during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PTC during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of PTC during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in PTC during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

PTC stock opened at $120.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $110.68 and its 200-day moving average is $109.76. The company has a market cap of $14.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.24. PTC Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.55 and a 12 month high of $137.67.

PTC ( NASDAQ:PTC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.19. PTC had a return on equity of 18.13% and a net margin of 26.19%. The company had revenue of $462.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.65 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that PTC Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PTC news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 58,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.53, for a total transaction of $7,048,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,780,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,188,591,838.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other PTC news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.59, for a total transaction of $122,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,868,606. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Blake D. Moret sold 58,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.53, for a total value of $7,048,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,780,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,188,591,838.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 431,337 shares of company stock worth $51,415,853. 10.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PTC. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on PTC from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on PTC in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on PTC from $141.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com lowered PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on PTC from $116.00 to $124.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.63.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers a set of capabilities that enable enterprises to digitally transform every aspect of their business with innovative solutions that are simple to create, easy to implement, scalable to meet future needs, and designed to enable customers to accelerate time to value; and Vuforia, which enables the visualization of digital information in a physical context and the creation of AR.

