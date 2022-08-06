Leeward Investments LLC MA Buys Shares of 366,209 Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC)

Leeward Investments LLC MA bought a new stake in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 366,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,016,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 7.6% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 14,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mairs & Power Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 353,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,162,000 after acquiring an additional 41,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Enerpac Tool Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EPAC. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Enerpac Tool Group from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Enerpac Tool Group from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th.

Enerpac Tool Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EPAC opened at $20.72 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.06 and a beta of 1.32. Enerpac Tool Group Corp. has a 52 week low of $16.25 and a 52 week high of $25.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.13). Enerpac Tool Group had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 9.97%. The company had revenue of $151.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Enerpac Tool Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Enerpac Tool Group’s payout ratio is presently 21.05%.

Enerpac Tool Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Canada, China, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) and Other. The IT&S segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the infrastructure, industrial maintenance, repair and operations, oil and gas, mining, renewable energy, and construction markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Enerpac Tool Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerpac Tool Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.