Leeward Investments LLC MA Invests $12.25 Million in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

Leeward Investments LLC MA bought a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 221,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,247,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 5.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. 82.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CALM opened at $51.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14 and a beta of -0.09. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.29 and a twelve month high of $59.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.73.

Cal-Maine Foods ( NASDAQ:CALM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The basic materials company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $593.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $576.06 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 12.85%. Cal-Maine Foods’s revenue was up 69.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is an increase from Cal-Maine Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. Cal-Maine Foods’s payout ratio is presently 110.70%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CALM. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st.

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

