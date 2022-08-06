Leeward Investments LLC MA Invests $14.39 Million in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)

Leeward Investments LLC MA bought a new position in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 796,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $14,390,000. Leeward Investments LLC MA owned approximately 0.64% of Hercules Capital at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Hercules Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Hercules Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Hercules Capital by 122.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Hercules Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. 25.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hercules Capital Stock Performance

HTGC stock opened at $16.02 on Friday. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.61 and a 1-year high of $19.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 145.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.19.

Hercules Capital Increases Dividend

Hercules Capital ( NYSE:HTGC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). Hercules Capital had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The business had revenue of $72.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.48%. This is a positive change from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 8th. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,200.11%.

Insider Activity at Hercules Capital

In other news, Director Thomas J. Fallon purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.88 per share, for a total transaction of $148,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 61,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $916,667.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HTGC has been the topic of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Hercules Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Hercules Capital from $18.50 to $15.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Hercules Capital from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Hercules Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on Hercules Capital from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.66.

About Hercules Capital

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

See Also

