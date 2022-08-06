Leeward Investments LLC MA Makes New $9.08 Million Investment in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Leeward Investments LLC MA acquired a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 467,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,083,000. Leeward Investments LLC MA owned 0.07% of Host Hotels & Resorts at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HST. Riverview Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 83.6% in the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 2,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 80.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 59.5% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HST shares. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.82.

In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,290 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.61, for a total transaction of $64,516.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 53,083 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,040,957.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Nathan S. Tyrrell sold 10,707 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $224,847.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 379,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,964,985. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:HST opened at $17.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 11.29, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 1.24. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.67 and a 12 month high of $21.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.39 and its 200 day moving average is $18.29.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.12). Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 13.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a boost from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 30.00%.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

