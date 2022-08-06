Leeward Investments LLC MA Purchases Shares of 302,210 Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN)

Leeward Investments LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 302,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $13,844,000. Leeward Investments LLC MA owned approximately 1.42% of Huron Consulting Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,032,428 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,518,000 after buying an additional 4,216 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 428,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,369,000 after buying an additional 9,099 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 326,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,287,000 after buying an additional 14,268 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 300,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,985,000 after buying an additional 34,029 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 205.5% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 276,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,663,000 after buying an additional 185,944 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HURN opened at $67.14 on Friday. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.66 and a 1 year high of $72.67. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.82 and its 200 day moving average is $54.06.

Huron Consulting Group ( NASDAQ:HURN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $273.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. Huron Consulting Group’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

HURN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Huron Consulting Group from $72.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Huron Consulting Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st.

In other Huron Consulting Group news, CEO James H. Roth sold 16,000 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total transaction of $966,080.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,474,547.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Business Advisory, and Education. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; and digital, technology and analytic solutions to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, medical groups, and health plans.

