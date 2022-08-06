Leeward Investments LLC MA Takes Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Leeward Investments LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 39,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,322,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,191,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,969,643,000 after purchasing an additional 88,326 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,226,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,662,740,000 after acquiring an additional 130,530 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,351,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $746,079,000 after acquiring an additional 105,181 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $720,070,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,352,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $430,101,000 after acquiring an additional 163,952 shares in the last quarter. 80.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Parker-Hannifin

In other news, Director James L. Wainscott bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $273.44 per share, for a total transaction of $273,440.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 18,280 shares in the company, valued at $4,998,483.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $336.00 to $274.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $343.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.23.

PH opened at $292.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $261.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $277.60. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52-week low of $230.44 and a 52-week high of $340.00.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.49. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 27.81%. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.63 EPS for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Company's Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

