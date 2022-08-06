Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (BWG) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 22nd

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd.
Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years.
Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Stock Performance
BWG stock opened at $9.10 on Friday. Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $8.15 and a 1-year high of $13.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.71 and its 200 day moving average is $9.62.
About Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund
Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Brandywine Global Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund employs fundamental analysis to create its portfolio.
