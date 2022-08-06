Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (BWG) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 22nd

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd.

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years.

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

BWG stock opened at $9.10 on Friday. Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $8.15 and a 1-year high of $13.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.71 and its 200 day moving average is $9.62.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund

About Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 391,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,957,000 after buying an additional 58,894 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 95,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 3,848 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 75,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 104.7% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 64,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 33,246 shares during the period. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter worth $176,000.

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Brandywine Global Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund employs fundamental analysis to create its portfolio.

