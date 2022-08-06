Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.19), Fidelity Earnings reports. Lifetime Brands had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 10.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. Lifetime Brands updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.00-$1.19 EPS.

NASDAQ:LCUT opened at $9.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $200.55 million, a P/E ratio of 22.63, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.11. Lifetime Brands has a one year low of $8.91 and a one year high of $19.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a $0.043 dividend. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. Lifetime Brands’s payout ratio is 42.50%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in Lifetime Brands by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 221,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,847,000 after purchasing an additional 7,242 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Lifetime Brands by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 79,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Lifetime Brands by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 256,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,289,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Lifetime Brands by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 633,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,136,000 after buying an additional 5,192 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Lifetime Brands by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,308,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,795,000 after buying an additional 15,440 shares during the period. 41.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Lifetime Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

Lifetime Brands, Inc designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the United States and internationally. The company provides kitchenware products, including kitchen tools and gadgets, cutlery, kitchen scales, thermometers, cutting boards, shears, cookware, pantryware, spice racks, and bakeware; and tableware products comprising dinnerware, stemware, flatware, and giftware.

