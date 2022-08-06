Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.19), Fidelity Earnings reports. Lifetime Brands had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 10.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. Lifetime Brands updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.00-$1.19 EPS.
Lifetime Brands Price Performance
NASDAQ:LCUT opened at $9.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $200.55 million, a P/E ratio of 22.63, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.11. Lifetime Brands has a one year low of $8.91 and a one year high of $19.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 0.88.
Lifetime Brands Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a $0.043 dividend. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. Lifetime Brands’s payout ratio is 42.50%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lifetime Brands
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Lifetime Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.
Lifetime Brands Company Profile
Lifetime Brands, Inc designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the United States and internationally. The company provides kitchenware products, including kitchen tools and gadgets, cutlery, kitchen scales, thermometers, cutting boards, shears, cookware, pantryware, spice racks, and bakeware; and tableware products comprising dinnerware, stemware, flatware, and giftware.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lifetime Brands (LCUT)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/1 – 8/5
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Cronos Group Inc’s Revenues Are Up, Is It Time to Buy?
- Why Apple Could Be At All-Time Highs By Year End
- Beyond Meat Is Not Beyond Hope, And It’s Cheap
Receive News & Ratings for Lifetime Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lifetime Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.