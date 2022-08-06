Light Science Technologies (LON:LST) Shares Up 6.5%

Light Science Technologies Holdings Plc (LON:LST – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 6.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 8.25 ($0.10) and last traded at GBX 8.25 ($0.10). 10,024 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 135,982 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.75 ($0.09).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.03. The firm has a market cap of £13.50 million and a P/E ratio of -3.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 8.83.

In other news, insider Robert (Rob) Graham Naylor bought 850,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 12 ($0.15) per share, for a total transaction of £102,000 ($124,984.68).

Light Science Technologies Holdings Plc designs, procures, and manufactures contract electronics manufacturing products. The company develops and manufactures lighting and technology products for the controlled environment agriculture sector. It offers PCBs, which are used in various sectors, including audio, automotive, electronics, gas detection, lighting, and pest control.

