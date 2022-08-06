Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) Hits One Day Volume of $124,292.00

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 6th. In the last seven days, Lightning Bitcoin has traded up 7.1% against the US dollar. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00001278 BTC on exchanges. Lightning Bitcoin has a total market cap of $1.13 million and approximately $124,292.00 worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000299 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00021470 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.94 or 0.00265052 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000806 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001002 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000807 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000016 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 140.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002302 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Profile

Lightning Bitcoin (CRYPTO:LBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lightning Bitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog. Lightning Bitcoin’s official website is lbtc.io.

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LiteBitcoin is a scrypt PoW cryptocurrency that aims to be the light version of Bitcoin. “

