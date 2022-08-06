Lightspeed Commerce (TSE:LSPD) PT Lowered to C$75.00

Lightspeed Commerce (TSE:LSPD – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by ATB Capital from C$80.00 to C$75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports.
A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Cormark reduced their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from C$60.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce to C$45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce to C$30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from C$80.00 to C$60.00 and set an action list buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$60.00 target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lightspeed Commerce presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$66.22.
Lightspeed Commerce Stock Performance
LSPD stock opened at C$28.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 6.29 and a current ratio of 6.60. The stock has a market cap of C$4.21 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$28.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$31.49. Lightspeed Commerce has a 52 week low of C$19.58 and a 52 week high of C$165.87.
About Lightspeed Commerce
Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Australia, the Netherlands, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.
