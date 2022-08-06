LikeCoin Hits 1-Day Volume of $2,834.00 (LIKE)

LikeCoin (LIKE) traded up 13.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 6th. One LikeCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0022 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, LikeCoin has traded 15.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. LikeCoin has a market cap of $2.45 million and approximately $2,834.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,143.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004321 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004320 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003956 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003643 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002209 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.73 or 0.00132787 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00033831 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.70 or 0.00067844 BTC.

About LikeCoin

LikeCoin (LIKE) is a coin. Its launch date was February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 1,081,994,160 coins and its circulating supply is 1,133,680,917 coins. The official website for LikeCoin is like.co. LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for LikeCoin is medium.com/likecoin.

Buying and Selling LikeCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LikeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LikeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LikeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

