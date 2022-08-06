Lincoln National Corp Buys 467 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 126.4% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth $31,000. 57.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UPS. Wolfe Research cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $239.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $204.00 to $199.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.82.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of UPS opened at $196.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $182.86 and a 200-day moving average of $194.22. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $165.34 and a one year high of $233.72. The company has a market cap of $171.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 76.43%. The company had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 48.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total transaction of $4,516,881.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Stories

