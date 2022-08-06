Lincoln National Corp Has $4.09 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,731 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $4,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 115.4% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. First Command Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $74.02 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.65.

