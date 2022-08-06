Lincoln National Corp Has $5.22 Million Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 34.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,923 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 7,132 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in American Express were worth $5,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AXP. CWM LLC bought a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at $840,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in American Express by 4,232.1% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 254,595 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $41,652,000 after purchasing an additional 248,718 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in American Express by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,268 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in American Express by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 9,489 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at $349,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Express

In other American Express news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total value of $667,353.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

American Express Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE AXP opened at $157.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.36. The company has a market capitalization of $118.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. American Express has a 12 month low of $134.12 and a 12 month high of $199.55.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.54 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 32.81% and a net margin of 15.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.80 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.74 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AXP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Edward Jones upgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on American Express from $148.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer set a $184.00 target price on American Express in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on American Express from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.53.

American Express Profile

(Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Further Reading

