Lincoln National Corp Increases Stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Prologis were worth $3,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prologis during the 1st quarter worth about $132,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 18,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,989,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter worth about $1,780,000. Destination Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter worth about $536,000. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 155.1% during the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 3,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 2,327 shares during the period. 93.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Avid Modjtabai purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $118.65 per share, with a total value of $1,779,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,779,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PLD opened at $131.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.46 and a 52-week high of $174.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $122.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.80. The company has a market capitalization of $97.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.30). Prologis had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 75.72%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PLD shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Prologis from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $179.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI set a $134.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Prologis from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.92.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

