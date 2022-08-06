Lincoln National Corp Lowers Position in Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PRN)

Lincoln National Corp trimmed its stake in Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PRN – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 49,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 943 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp owned about 3.15% of Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF worth $4,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF by 1,299.9% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 62,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,114,000 after purchasing an additional 57,611 shares during the period. Vista Finance LLC acquired a new position in Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,869,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,172,000 after buying an additional 4,629 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF by 66.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after buying an additional 9,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PRN stock opened at $91.22 on Friday. Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $78.72 and a fifty-two week high of $123.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $85.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.72.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.119 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. This is a boost from Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st.

PowerShares Dynamic Industrials Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Industrials Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of 60 United States industrial companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing industrial products and services, including engineering, heavy machinery, construction, electrical equipment, aerospace and defense, and general manufacturing.

