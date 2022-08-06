Lincoln National Corp Sells 327 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Lincoln National Corp lowered its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,498 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 327 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $4,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 126.5% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 105.0% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 121.8% in the first quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 173 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on SHW. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $311.30.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Down 2.5 %

Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $237.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $214.22 and a 12-month high of $354.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $243.71 and its 200 day moving average is $257.86. The company has a market capitalization of $61.45 billion, a PE ratio of 35.65, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.05.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.37). Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 82.04%. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is presently 36.09%.

Insider Activity at Sherwin-Williams

In other Sherwin-Williams news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total transaction of $400,904.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,787,951.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

(Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

