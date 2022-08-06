Lincoln National Corp Sells 6,785 Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Lincoln National Corp reduced its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 183,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,785 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $3,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 308,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,870,000 after acquiring an additional 12,669 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $302,000. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $300,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 287,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,839,000 after purchasing an additional 67,387 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 832,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,910,000 after purchasing an additional 17,104 shares during the period.

Shares of FPE opened at $18.16 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.45. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.18 and a fifty-two week high of $20.76.

