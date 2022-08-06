Lincoln National Corp Trims Stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Lincoln National Corp reduced its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,238 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $3,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $105,736,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 259.9% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 652,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,500,000 after purchasing an additional 471,372 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,879,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,007,000 after purchasing an additional 399,021 shares during the period. Barber Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 186.9% during the first quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 577,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,641,000 after acquiring an additional 376,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 80.3% during the fourth quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 670,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,454,000 after acquiring an additional 298,417 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:STIP opened at $100.78 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $101.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.67. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.45 and a fifty-two week high of $107.10.

