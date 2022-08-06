Lindenwold Advisors Acquires 135 Shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Lindenwold Advisors lifted its position in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,648 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Lindenwold Advisors’ holdings in Fox Factory were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FOXF. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Fox Factory by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 877 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fox Factory in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 24,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,166,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 75.8% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FOXF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Fox Factory from $140.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday.

Fox Factory Stock Performance

FOXF stock opened at $106.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.98. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $69.28 and a 1-year high of $190.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.72.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $406.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.13 million. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 23.36% and a net margin of 12.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fox Factory

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

