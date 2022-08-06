Lindenwold Advisors Takes $208,000 Position in Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR)

Lindenwold Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paycor HCM during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Paycor HCM by 21.6% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Paycor HCM during the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in shares of Paycor HCM in the first quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Paycor HCM in the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. 25.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Scott David Miller bought 3,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.36 per share, with a total value of $74,682.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,845.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Paycor HCM Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PYCR opened at $32.19 on Friday. Paycor HCM, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.14 and a 1-year high of $39.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.19. The company has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion and a PE ratio of -40.24.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $122.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.64 million. Paycor HCM had a negative return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 31.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paycor HCM, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Paycor HCM from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.07.

Paycor HCM Profile

Paycor HCM, Inc provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders. The company's SaaS based people management products include Core HCM and Payroll, a calculation engine that enables real-time changes in payroll processing; Workforce Management, a solution with flexible time entry, overtime calculations, and scheduling capabilities with real-time payroll synchronization; Benefits Administration, a decision support solution to help leaders to streamline and optimize company's benefits administration; Talent Management, an integrated compensation and performance management solution; and Employee Engagement, a solution with interactive learning tools and AI-powered surveys.

